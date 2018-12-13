Traffic stop by Chillicothe police evolves into two arrests

Reports are to be sent to the city prosecutor’s office after Chillicothe Police made a traffic stop that, officials say, evolved into two arrests.

A vehicle was stopped at 3rd and Cherry Streets Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:07 for an alleged equipment violation. While conducting a consent search of the vehicle, Chillicothe police said one occupant began interfering with the officer. A suspect claimed injury during the arrest and was transported for treatment to Hedrick Medical Center.

Police said the driver was found to be operating the vehicle while suspended and the occupant, described as interfering, is facing possible charges of interfering with the duties of a police officer; resisting or interfering with arrest, detention or stop.