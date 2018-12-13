Grundy County’s unemployment rate drops to 2.4%

Grundy County’s October unemployment rate is 2.4% which is down from the 3% that the state reported in September, however, is comparable to the jobless rate in October of 2017 when it was 2.1%.

Division of Employment Security reports Grundy County had 111 on unemployment in October out of a civilian labor force of 4,600.

The highest rate among the Green Hills counties is Linn County at 3.3%. All other area counties have unemployment rates that are lower than the statewide average of 3.1%. October is the most recent month available for county statistics.

Between 2% and 3% are the counties of Daviess, DeKalb, Harrison, Mercer, Putnam, Sullivan, Carroll, and Chariton. Area counties coming in at less than 2% unemployment include Caldwell, Clinton, Gentry, Livingston, and Worth.