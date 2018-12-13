Smithfield Foods donates $15,000 to the Sullivan County Exposition Center & Fairgrounds to build amphitheater

Smithfield Foods, Inc. has announced a $15,000 donation to the Sullivan County Exposition Center & Fairgrounds to support the construction of an outdoor amphitheater overlooking Lake Cowgill that will be utilized for events throughout the year.

“Our goal is to provide a venue that delivers recreational, social, educational, and cultural opportunities for Sullivan County families,” said Cary Maulsby, board member, Sullivan County Exposition Center & Fairgrounds. “We are grateful to Smithfield Foods for their donation in helping make this project happen.”

The Sullivan County Exposition Center & Fairgrounds, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that hosts community events throughout the year. The current facility features a rodeo performance area, a tractor pulling track, a demolition derby or mud run arena, and a livestock barn and show arena. With the help of Smithfield’s gift, the organization will add an amphitheater as well as a youth campground and permanent shower and restroom facilities. Future plans also include the development of a multipurpose 400-seat exposition center.

“This amphitheater is going to be a tremendous asset to this community and we’re proud of the recreational and cultural impact it will have on our neighbors here in Sullivan County,” said Tim Messman, plant manager of Smithfield’s Milan Facility. “Smithfield Foods has a strong commitment to support the communities we call home, and we are thrilled to be able to provide this gift to the Sullivan County Exposition Center & Fairgrounds to make this dream a reality.”

Smithfield’s support of the Sullivan County Exposition Center & Fairgrounds aligns with its commitment to contribute to the vitality of the communities where its employees live and work. Smithfield’s Milan facility was established in 1994 and employs nearly 1,200 local employees.

For more information about Smithfield’s commitment to its local communities, visit the Smithfield Foods Helping Communities website.