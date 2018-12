A man from Texas arrested by the Highway Patrol in Daviess County Thursday night has been charged with three misdemeanors.

Thirty-five-year-old Antonio Barajas of McKinney, Texas faces charges of driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—first offense. Bond was set at $5,000 cash.

Barajas was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.