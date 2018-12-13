Chillicothe Fire Department responds to 436 Elm Street

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 436 Elm Street Thursday morning.

Assistant Chief Eric Reeter reports that prior to the fire department’s arrival, the Chillicothe Police Department notified firefighters the flames were out at the residence owned by Teresa Jones, but the burned area was smoldering.

Firefighters began removing the window frame around the area that burned, and the flames reignited. Crews extinguished the fire, continued to clear the area and used a thermal imaging camera to verify there were no more hot spots.

The fire started at the top of the window sill, but the exact cause is undetermined. The fire and smoke were contained to the room of origin.

Firefighters were on the scene about 30 minutes.