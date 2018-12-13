Carrollton man who fled accident scene appears in court

A Carrollton man facing multiple charges stemming from an incident last week appeared in the Associate Division of Carroll County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Thirty-five-year-old Edward Everett Arnold the third made an oral motion to amend his bond to an own recognizance bond, the state was opposed. The court amended his bond to $75,000 cash or surety, and the case was continued to January 2nd.

Arnold has been charged with felony first degree tampering with a motor vehicle as well as the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated prior offender, driving while revoked or suspended first offense, operating a vehicle in a careless or imprudent manner involving an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, and first-degree trespassing.

Officials previously reported Arnold drove a vehicle south on U. S. Highway 65 near the Missouri River Bridge and attempted to pass another vehicle, but a collision occurred. He allegedly fled on foot from the scene but was apprehended when officers tracked his footprints in the snow.