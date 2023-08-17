Two rescued from grain bin at Novinger Farms north of Kirksville

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two men found themselves in a perilous situation when they became trapped in a grain bin at Novinger Farms. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, August 16th, ended with both men being safely rescued.

Kirksville Deputy Fire Chief Travis Gregory confirmed that the individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One of the men was transported to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville for further evaluation, while the other declined medical treatment at the scene. In line with their policy, fire department personnel have not released the names of those involved.

The location of the grain bin incident was pinpointed to be two to three miles north of the Kirksville city limits on Route B.

The Kirksville Fire Department, responsible for all rescue operations within the county, led the response. They were joined by members of the Adair County Rural Fire Department, who also assisted at the scene.

