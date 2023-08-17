Audio: Mayor Jackie Soptic seeks community support for war memorial restoration

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The War Memorial in Moberly Park of Trenton needs repair.

Trenton Mayor Jackie Soptic reports the memorial was built soon after World War 1 by community members for about $1,000. She says work was done on it about 30 years ago, but it needs repair again, including sealing and an overall facelift.

She explains a grant is available through the Daughters of the American Revolution for the restoration of historic monuments. It requires a match, and the Trenton Park Board agreed to match the grant.

Soptic says War Memorial repairs are estimated to be about $15,000. She plans to ask the DAR for $7,500, and the Park Board agreed to match it with $7,500.

She asks the community for donations for restoration to help reduce the amount the Park Board has to give.

The mayor also wants to establish a fund to set aside money for the continual maintenance of the memorial.

