Audio: Trenton Family Aquatic Center ends season on high note

Local News August 17, 2023August 17, 2023 KTTN News
Trenton Family Aquatic Center
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Mayor Jackie Soptic praised the performance of the Trenton Family Aquatic Center during the Trenton Park Board meeting last week.

This marks the second year for the pool manager, whom Soptic commends for their commendable work with the staff. Under the manager’s leadership, the center introduced innovative features like business-sponsored swim nights, food trucks, and various other activities.

“It’s a demanding period for both park and pool staff when the pool is in operation,” Soptic remarked.

 

 

The Trenton Family Aquatic Center closed for the season on Aug. 13 at 5 pm.

Post Views: 46
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com