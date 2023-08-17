Audio: Trenton Family Aquatic Center ends season on high note

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mayor Jackie Soptic praised the performance of the Trenton Family Aquatic Center during the Trenton Park Board meeting last week.

This marks the second year for the pool manager, whom Soptic commends for their commendable work with the staff. Under the manager’s leadership, the center introduced innovative features like business-sponsored swim nights, food trucks, and various other activities.

“It’s a demanding period for both park and pool staff when the pool is in operation,” Soptic remarked.

The Trenton Family Aquatic Center closed for the season on Aug. 13 at 5 pm.

