Two killed in small plane crash near Lamoni, Iowa

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Associated Press reports an Omaha, Nebraska businessman was one of two people killed in a small plane crash near the Lamoni, Iowa Municipal Airport on July 1st, according to the man’s brother. Kevin Paladino told the Omaha World-Herald that 54-year old Dave Paladino was flying the single-engine Cirrus SR-22 that crashed, killing him and a younger relative.

Dave Paladino was the owner of Dino’s Storage units across Omaha. He was also a landlord of many properties around the city.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed on July 2nd that two people died in the crash, but the agency does not identify people involved in crashes. The AP reports the Decatur County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office on July 2nd declined to release the names of those killed.

Kevin Paladino said his brother was flying from Omaha to an Iowa lake property when he realized something was wrong with the plane and tried to land at the Lamoni airport. Officials said the plane went off the airport’s runway and crashed.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

Related