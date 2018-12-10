Two injured in Sunday crash on I-35 in Daviess County

Two people from southern Iowa were injured Sunday evening in an accident on northbound Interstate 35 in Daviess County.

The occupants were passengers in a pickup driven by 45-year-old Teresa Marks of Leon, Iowa. Taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center were 49-year-old Brian Marks of Leon, Iowa and 48-year-old Victoria Herring of Osceola, Iowa. Injuries were listed as moderate. The driver of a northbound van was 30-year-old Amanda Hogan of Ridgeway.

The pickup was struck from behind by the van with both vehicles coming to a controlled stop on the shoulder of the Interstate, six miles to the north of the Winston junction. Vehicle damage was extensive for both in the Sunday evening accident at 6:27 pm.

Neither driver was injured and all occupants were using seatbelts.