American Family Insurance to sponsor “Shoot Sixty Seconds for your School” at Holiday Hoops

Agents of American Family Insurance will once again sponsor the “Shoot Sixty Seconds for Your School” at each half-time of Holiday Hoops games.

Individuals will be pre-selected by each team and allowed to shoot free throws for 60 seconds in pursuit of cash prizes for their high school athletic departments. The winner at the conclusion of 77 ball games will earn a $500 cash prize with the second place finisher claiming a $250.00 prize. Following the 60 second shoot by the school representative, they will move to half court for a single shot that can claim a $100.00 prize.

Selected participants cannot be a member of the high school team nor can they be a current college or university athlete affecting their eligibility. Schools are also encouraged to have their own rebounders on the court to assist the designated shooter.

Twelve area agents have contributed to the prizes in addition to their corporate sponsorship of the 2018 High School Holiday Hoops.

Holiday Hoops Director Steve Maxey says this half-time addition has certainly added to the annual event and in some cases, schools have even held try-outs for the selected player in hopes of winning the contest. “We appreciate the on-going support of American Family Insurance, one more outstanding corporate sponsor to the biggest high school shoot-out in the state,” says Maxey.