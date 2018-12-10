Driver runs from Chillicothe police, pursuit entails, ends when driver crashes in Caldwell County

Approximately thirty minutes prior to the Caldwell County accident Saturday, Chillicothe Police received a phone call from a citizen in reference to a reckless driver. The complainant advised they were nearly struck by the suspects’ vehicle, along with the same vehicle nearly striking a school bus and another vehicle head-on.

Chillicothe Chief Jon Maples reported offers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it due to danger to other motorists and pedestrians. Before contact could be made, the suspect drove off failing to yield to emergency vehicles that were attempting to contact the driver. The suspect vehicle made his way to Highway 36, westbound, from Chillicothe that’s when Livingston County deputies took over the pursuit near the Grand River Bridge.

The deputies and a police officer followed the vehicle into Caldwell County where the suspects’ vehicle struck the rear of another on Highway 36 ending the pursuit. After the accident, the highway patrol took over the crash investigation and continued to investigate. Chief Maples said in a Saturday evening statement there is a concern the suspect, at some point, shot himself.

The highway patrol arrest report shows 45-year-old Andy Strahm of St. Joseph was taken into custody at 5:20 pm Saturday and hospitalized in Liberty.

Chillicothe Police Chief Maples said a preliminary investigation reveals the suspect was under the influence of alcohol and in possession of a firearm.