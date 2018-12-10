Trenton city sales tax receipts down for current fiscal year

Trenton city sales tax receipts are down more than 1% for general purposes and capital projects.

In addition, there’s a decrease of 2% for fire department needs and a decline of 2.47% for parks. All of those are comparing the first eight months of this fiscal year to the same period a year ago.

Revenues total more than $519,000 for general purposes, nearly $260,000 for capital projects, more than $239,000 for parks, and nearly $120,000 for firefighting equipment, training, and services.

Receipts from Trenton’s transportation sales tax are nearly $179,000 since the fiscal year began in May. Income from the transportation sales tax started arriving in November of 2017 and since then, about $285,000 has been received. Transportation sales tax receipts go for the local share to replace the 17th Street Bridge, however, money from that tax can be used for other street improvement projects in Trenton once payments are completed for the local share of the 17th Street Bridge replacement costs.

The transportation sales tax is to be collected in Trenton for ten years.