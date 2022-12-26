Two injured in crash on Christmas night in Princeton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two people were injured and taken to a hospital following an accident on Christmas night in Princeton.

Injuries were minor for the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 42-year-old Jose Solorzano of Princeton, and for his passenger, 43-year-old Julio De Luna of Unionville. Both were taken by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital. The driver of the second sport utility vehicle, 47-year-old Jason Eakes of Cainsville, was not injured according to the patrol.

Eakes was westbound and Solorzano was westbound on Highway 136 when one vehicle traveled into the opposite lane and a collision occurred.

The Solorzano SUV was demolished there was extensive damage to the Eakes vehicle and all occupants were using seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the Mercer County Fire Department.

