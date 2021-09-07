Two hurt in Monday crash south of Cameron

Local News September 7, 2021 KTTN News
Crash and accident graphic
Two Cameron drivers were taken to hospitals following an accident Monday afternoon on Highway 69, four miles south of Cameron.

Thirty-one-year-old Megan Davis received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Liberty Hospital. The other driver, 85-year-old Charles Cox, received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The vehicles were southbound when the Davis car pulled onto 326th Street to make a U-turn and drove back onto Highway 69. The pickup driven by Cox swerved to avoid a crash but struck the car in the northbound lane.

Both vehicles were demolished in the crash, and Both drivers were using seat belts.

