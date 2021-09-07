Two hurt in Monday crash south of Cameron

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two Cameron drivers were taken to hospitals following an accident Monday afternoon on Highway 69, four miles south of Cameron.

Thirty-one-year-old Megan Davis received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Liberty Hospital. The other driver, 85-year-old Charles Cox, received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The vehicles were southbound when the Davis car pulled onto 326th Street to make a U-turn and drove back onto Highway 69. The pickup driven by Cox swerved to avoid a crash but struck the car in the northbound lane.

Both vehicles were demolished in the crash, and Both drivers were using seat belts.

