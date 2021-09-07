Bosworth woman injured in Monday afternoon crash

Local News September 7, 2021 KTTN News
A resident of Bosworth was taken to the hospital following an accident on Monday afternoon west of Missouri Street.

Twenty-eight-year-old Eboni Ervin received minor injuries, and emergency medical services took her to Carroll County Memorial Hospital.

The eastbound car went off the right side of Highway 24 in Carroll County. The driver over-corrected, causing the car to skid and travel off the opposite side of the road, where it struck several small trees and a fence.

Vehicle damage was listed as moderate, and Ervin was using a seat belt.

