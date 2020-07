Three announcements involving city employees have been announced by officials in Chillicothe during Monday nights’ executive session of the Chillicothe City Council.

According to Clerk Rozanne Frampton, Seth Rorebeck was hired as a full-time police officer; Cody Dysart was promoted to police sergeant, and Kaleena (Kali) Holmes was employed as an administrative assistant.

Each vote was unanimous among the three councilmen present. Two others were absent at the meeting.

