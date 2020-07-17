Three handed suspended sentences in Division One of Grundy County court

Sentences were announced, then suspended for three individuals appearing on Thursday in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

James Charles Phillips of Port Huron, Michigan pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated persistent offender on June 16th. Phillips was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections. Execution of the sentence was stayed and Phillips was placed on five years probation. Special conditions include 30 days incarceration with credit given for time served. He’s also to wear an electronic monitor for 120 days and pay a recoupment fee of $137.

Spickard resident Harold Stiner pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, aggravated offender May 8th. A second count of driving while revoked or suspended was dismissed. Stiner was sentenced to six years with the department of corrections. Execution of the sentence was suspended and Stiner was placed on five years probation.

He’s to complete 480 hours of community service work, wear an electronic monitor for 120 days; and pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

A hearing was held Thursday for Victor Lee Tunnell of Galt. Evidence was held and Judge Thomas Alley ruled Tunnell had violated terms of his probation. Probation was revoked. Tunnell was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for three years. Execution of the sentence was stayed and Tunnell was placed on five years probation. Among conditions is one that requires Tunnell to submit to monthly urine analysis.

Among other cases in the Grundy County Circuit Court:

Trenton resident Josy Simmons admitted to a probation violation. The probation was continued with an additional requirement – completion of 120 days of court-ordered detention sanctions. Her original charge involved possession of a controlled substance.

Cameron resident Joseph Sheridan Parr admitted to a probation violation on an original drug possession charge. Probation was continued with Parr to serve ten days of jail time as shock incarceration.

Trenton resident Ayrik Armand Redden admitted to violations of probation. His original charges included two counts of delivering a controlled substance. Disposition of the case was continued until the August 13th session for the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares