Two from Unionville injured in crash on Highway 63

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Two men from Unionville were among three people taken to the hospital following an accident Sunday afternoon in Schuyler County.

Receiving moderate injuries were the truck driver, 38-year-old Donald Hurley, and his passenger, 84-year-old Johnny French, both of Unionville. The driver of another vehicle, an Iowa resident, received minor injuries. All were taken by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

Hurley allegedly failed to yield at an intersection, and the eastbound truck he was driving was hit by a southbound sports utility vehicle operated by 36-year-old Anderson Nsilulu of Ottumwa, Iowa.

All were using seat belts, and the vehicle from Iowa was demolished. The truck from Unionville received extensive damage in the 1 pm wreck Sunday on Highway 63 and Schuyler County Road 202.

Related