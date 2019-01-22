Two from Trenton arrested

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of one Trenton resident on a drug-related charge and another on failing to appear in court.

Twenty-eight-year-old Anjalo Keith Delile was arrested Friday on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. He was scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court today (Tuesday). Court documents accuse Delile of possessing methamphetamine.

Twenty-year-old Jerry Dean Reeder was arrested Sunday on failure to appear on felony charges of theft or stealing (value of property or services is $500 or more but less than $25,000) and sexual misconduct or attempt involving a child under 15—first offense.

Probation was suspended, and Reeder is scheduled for Division One of circuit court February 14th. Reeder is accused of appropriating $1,581.53 in lottery tickets, cash payouts from lottery tickets, food, and drinks from Casey’s General Store without the consent of Casey’s.

Bonds for Delile and Reeder were $15,000 cash only each.