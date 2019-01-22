Raytown man hurt when car slides off snow-covered road

A Raytown man sustained injuries when a car slid off a snow-covered road and overturned three miles south of Atlanta Monday night.

Twenty-two-year-old Ian Mahl was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.

Mahl traveled north on U. S. Highway 63 when he reportedly lost control of the car, and it slid off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck an embankment before overturning and coming to rest on its passenger side totaling the car.

Mahl wore a seat belt at the time of the crash and the Macon County First Responders and Ambulance assisted at the scene.