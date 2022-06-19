Two from St. Joseph injured when motorcycle strikes animal in roadway

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two St. Joseph residents were hurt Saturday night when a motorcycle hit an animal on Highway 71 north of Savannah.

The operator, 54-year-old Kristen Hardin, was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. A passenger, 28-year-old Sarah Hogan was taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries.

The crash happened five miles north of Savannah on Highway 71 as the motorcycle was southbound when an animal entered the road. Hardin attempted to avoid the animal, but the motorcycle began to skid and struck the animal.

The motorcycle came to rest on its side on the shoulder of the road with moderate damage. Neither rider was wearing safety equipment.