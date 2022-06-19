Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 7 over the 2022 Father’s Day weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several arrests over the Father’s Day weekend.

Eighteen-year-old Kiley Singer of Chillicothe was arrested on Saturday night in Livingston County on a warrant from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear. The original charge was the failure to wear a seat belt. She was bondable from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Thirty-year-old Luke Poppino was arrested Saturday night in Buchanan County. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Forty-five-year-old Christina Besher of Center, Missouri was arrested Saturday night in Macon County on warrants from the Perry Police Department, the New London Police Department, and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department. The warrants were for holding an expired driver’s license, failing to register a vehicle, speeding, failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle with lights and siren activated, and speeding.

Twenty-nine-year-old Derrick Paris f Callao was arrested Saturday night in Macon County and accused of felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the Macon County Jail where he was later released.

Thirty-two-year-old Jacob Cain from Kirksville was arrested Saturday night in Scotland County and accused of driving while intoxicated. He was transported to the Scotland County Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Twenty-four-year-old Paul Palacios of Milan was arrested Friday night in Sullivan County and accused of driving while intoxicated and speeding. He was transported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department where he was later released.

Twenty-year-old Lilian Jeffers of Cowgill was arrested Saturday night in Clay County and accused of driving while intoxicated and careless driving. She was involved in an accident and was being held in North Kansas City Hospital.