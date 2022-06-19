Beef show results from the Gilman City Fair

June 19, 2022
Beef Show
In the beef show on Saturday at the Gilman City Fair, Justin Dixon of Trenton showed the supreme champion bull. Sullivan Bird of Gallatin exhibited the reserve champion bull.

Vivi McGaugh of Carrollton showed the supreme champion heifer and Kenzie Milligan from Ridgeway exhibited the reserve champion heifer and took the honor of senior showmanship winner.

Josie Baker of Barnard was the junior showmanship recipient and exhibited the reserve market animal.

Charlee Strueby of Bedford, Iowa showed the supreme market animal.

