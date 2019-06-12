Two from Gallatin, one from Texas injured in crash on Interstate 35

Two Gallatin men and one man from Texas sustained injuries when a car struck the towed unit of a tractor-trailer truck two miles south of Cameron Wednesday morning.

The Highway Patrol reports emergency medical services transported a passenger in the car, 24-year-old Wesley Calloway, and the driver, 24-year-old Eric Teel, both of Gallatin, as well as truck driver, 52-year-old Alfred Guzman of Wharton, Texas, to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The highway patrol crash report lists Calloway’s injuries as serious, Teel’s moderate, and Guzman’s as minor.

The car traveled at a high rate of speed on southbound Interstate 35 and attempted to pass the tractor-trailer truck, the car struck the rear left corner of the truck’s towed unit causing the car to spin, and came to rest in the median, totaling the vehicle. The truck came to a controlled stop on the west shoulder of southbound I-35 with moderate damage.

The Patrol notes Calloway and Teel did not wear safety devices, while Guzman did.