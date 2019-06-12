Residents of Livingston County can now purchase 911 rural location signs

Rural residents of Livingston County can purchase 911 Rural Location Signs at the Livingston County Health Center of Chillicothe to help emergency services find residences.

The 18 by six-inch blue prismatic reflective double-sided aluminum signs with four-inch white numbers are made possible through an initiative of the health center’s Aging in Place Coalition.

It is recommended the signs be displayed near the driveway entrance of a property or on the mailbox at a residence on the same side of the road as the residence and beyond the Missouri Department of Transportation right of way, which is 15 feet from the center of the road on both sides.

The signs cost $15.00 for a mailbox mount and $20.00 for a post mount and hardware is included. Six-foot perforated U-channel posts are also for sale at $15.00 each. The Livingston County Health Center will accept cash, check, or money order.

Applications for the 911 Rural Location Signs can be found at the health center at 800 Adam Drive in Chillicothe or online at the Livingston County Health Center website. You may also contact the health center for more information at 660-646-5506.