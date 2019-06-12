North Central Missouri College to offer Short-term Manufacturing Technician course

North Central Missouri College will be hosting a three-week Manufacturing Technician I training course for individuals interested in taking the first step toward a career in manufacturing. Many local employers are currently seeking people who enjoy problem-solving, working in teams, and mastering technical skills.

The Manufacturing Technician I program is a three-week course set for July 22 – August 9, 2019, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, at the Missouri Job Center (2202 Frederick Ave.) in St. Joseph, Mo.

Supported by Governor Mike Parson, this program will provide participants the opportunity to demonstrate mastery of core competencies in Safety and Quality Practices and Measurement. Many industry-recognized credentials are available to program completers including an OSHA 10 safety card, and Certified Production Technician (CPT) certifications are available for those who successfully complete the assessments. Those completing the full program can earn a Manufacturing Technician certificate.

Funding to offset the participant’s program cost is available for those unemployed, dislocated, or otherwise job seekers; Skill-UP and SNAP eligible participants; incumbent workers; and high school students at least 18 years old. Youth 16-17 years old may also be eligible with prior approval.

For additional information, or to register for this new program, please contact North Central Missouri College at (816) 232-1768 or (660) 357-6278.