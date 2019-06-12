Grundy County Circuit Court News for Tuesday, June 11, 2019

A Trenton resident has waived a preliminary hearing during an appearance Tuesday in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Michael Anthony Stantruff faces charges of domestic assault in the third degree and hindering prosecution of a felony. The cases were bound over to the July 11th docket for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

George Ellis of Trenton pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child, second degree. The prosecutor dismissed two other counts. Ellis was fined $1,000, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement fund, and pay costs.

Rural Trenton resident Josiah Andrew Newman pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Newman was fined $300 and court costs.

Galt resident Christi Sims pleaded guilty to first-degree trespassing. She was fined $300, ordered to pay $100 to the law enforcement fund, and court costs.

At a probation violation hearing, the court ordered Cade Anthony Darting of Muscatine, Iowa to undergo an alcohol evaluation and follow all recommendations. His probation has been resumed with the addition of wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet and he must pay all costs associated with the device. Darting’s original charge in Grundy County was driving while intoxicated.