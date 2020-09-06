Two from Albany injured in ATV crash; driver flown to KC hospital

Two Albany residents were hurt Saturday night in Gentry County when the all-terrain vehicle they were riding overturned south of Darlington.

The operator, 43-year old Harold Owens, was flown by medical helicopter to St. Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza in Kansas City with serious injuries. A passenger on the ATV, 31-year-old Lacie Groom, was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany with moderate injuries.

The accident happened south of Darlington on James Street as the southbound ATV went off the left side of the road and overturned, coming to rest upright, partially on the road.

Both occupants were thrown from the ATV, which was demolished. The patrol reports neither rider was wearing safety equipment.

