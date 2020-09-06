Grant City man injured in crash on Route N near Blythedale

A Grant City resident was injured Saturday evening in Harrison County when the car he was driving overturned on Route N east of Blythedale.

Seventy-eight-year-old Clifford Pierce was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries.

The accident happened two miles east of Blythedale as the car was westbound on Route N when the car crossed the center of the road, the driver overcorrected, the vehicle rotated, went off the left side of Route N, hit a ditch, and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels.

The car was demolished and the report notes that Pierce was wearing a seat belt.

