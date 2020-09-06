Teenager thrown over handlebars of motorcycle, transported to Liberty Hospital

A 15-year old Kansas City boy was hurt Saturday evening when he was thrown over the handlebars of a small motorcycle he was riding east of Plattsburg.

The youth was taken to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries.

The motorcycle was traveling down a hill on private property when the boy used the front brakes and was thrown over the handlebars. The dirt bike came to rest on its side at the bottom of the hill.

Damage to the machine was listed as minor. The 15-year old was wearing safety equipment.

The patrol does not list the names of juveniles in crash reports.

