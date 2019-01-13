Two file for Fourth Ward Councilman

Two Trenton residents have filed for Fourth Ward Councilman for the April election.

City Clerk Cindy Simpson reports former councilman Jim Bush and Bob McIntyre both filed for the Fourth Ward Friday.

Other filings for the Trenton City Council include Nick McHargue and Larry Porter for mayor, Kenneth Weaver and Glen Briggs for First Ward Councilman, Robert Romesburg and Danny Brewer for Second Ward, and Harry Kately for Third Ward.

The filing period for the April election ends Tuesday evening at 5 o’clock.