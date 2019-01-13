Carrollton woman dies in crash on County Road 335

The Highway Patrol reports a Carrollton woman died and a Marshall man sustained injuries as the result of a car losing control on a snow-covered road and hitting a sports utility vehicle in Carroll County Friday afternoon.

Carroll County Coroner Steve Bittiker pronounced 32-year-old Hope Wilson dead at the scene of the crash and she was transported to Bittiker Funeral Home of Carrollton.

Fifty-five-year-old Gabriel Zamarripa was transported to the Fitzgibbon Hospital of Marshall with what the Patrol called moderate injuries.

Wilson traveled west on U. S. Highway 24 when the car she drove lost control about a tenth of a mile west of County Road 335. The vehicle slid sideways into the eastbound lane and impacted the SUV, driven by Zamarripa. Both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lane.

Both drivers wore seatbelts at the time of the accident.