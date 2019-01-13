Man from Texas crashes in Harrison County

The Highway Patrol reports a Mission, Texas man sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck he drove lost control on a snow-covered road and overturned one mile north of Bethany Friday night.

Thirty-year-old Pedro Santaana-Alvarado refused treatment at the scene and said he would seek medical treatment later.

The pickup traveled south on Interstate 35 when it lost control at the94-mile marker, ran off the west side of the road, down an embankment, and came to rest on its top. The truck was totaled.

Santaana-Alvarado wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.