Two crashes in Trenton break TMU utility poles

Trenton Police investigated accidents early Friday morning and early Sunday evening in which vehicles struck and broke wooden utility poles in Trenton.

At approximately 3:30 am Friday morning, police said a vehicle had been northbound on Laclede when it failed to negotiate a left turn onto Crowder Road, ran off the street and struck a TMU pole at the southwest corner of the intersection with the driver allegedly leaving the scene.

Twenty-year-old Eric Lee Lovett of Trenton was issued three citations including leaving the scene of an accident, an improper turn, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Lovett is to appear July 21st in municipal court. Police quoted Lovett as claiming the brakes of the pickup truck were defective. A police report described damage as major to the front end and the engine compartment of the Dodge Dakota truck.

On Sunday evening, police believe a sports utility vehicle eastbound on 10th Street at Wiggins went off the right side of the street and struck a wooden utility pole, breaking it off. Police said the shock and strain caused a nearby second power pole to break.

According to a statement from a witness, police said the accident occurred about 5:45 pm and involved a white Ford Expedition or a Ford Explorer. The driver and vehicle fled the scene, going southbound on nearby 7th Street. The investigation continues.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares