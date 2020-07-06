Audio: Dan Dalrymple talks cameras, old and new, at the Grundy County Museum

This will be the 11th year the Grundy County Museum has had a featured exhibit on the main floor of the building at Mable and Tinsman.

The newest exhibit is called “Photography Then and Now.” The museum buildings, including the annex and the one-room Baker school, will open for the season Saturday afternoon from 1:30 until 4:30.

With more details about some of the unique aspects of the photography exhibit, Dan Dalrymple of Trenton talks about the pinhole camera and the creation of a “darkroom” to develop photographs.

Besides the photography exhibit, the Grundy County Museum includes standing exhibits which pertain to railroad history; Native American artifacts and a dugout canoe; agriculture; schools of Grundy County; a children’s area; and communications which have evolved from the crank telephones to cell phones of today.

The museum is supported by a $2.00 admission fee as well as donations. The museum is operated by a 25 members, unpaid, board of directors.

Regular hours are weekends and holidays through the Missouri Day Festival in October from 1:30 to 4:30. The museum plans to follow recommendations of the Grundy County Health Department regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

