Trenton officers arrest two on unrelated charges

A pair of arrests on unrelated charges were made Thursday by Trenton Police.

Forty-eight-year-old William Griffin of Trenton has been charged with driving while intoxicated-persistent offender as well as resisting or interfering with an arrest. Bond was set at $10,000 cash with Griffin to appear July 14th in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Griffin was previously convicted on DWI charges in 2002 in Livingston County and 2017 in Grundy County. While Police officer Mike Wilson was attempting to arrest Griffin, the suspect allegedly resisted with physical force and failed to follow commands.

Thirty-year-old Williams Edward Grimes the Fourth of Trenton has been charged with misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for another individual. Bond was set at

$2,500 cash pending Grimes appearance July 14th in the Associate Division of Circuit Court.

Grimes was prohibited by a court order from entering the property at 510 East 17th Street, and according to the warrant, he’s to have no contact with the victim.

