Wright Memorial and Hedrick Medical Center report COVID-19 tests top 2000

COVID-19 testing numbers now top 2,000 through the efforts of hospitals in Chillicothe and Trenton, which is an increase by 200 when compared to the total announced one week ago.

Wright Memorial has tested 592 people including 405 from Grundy County, 102 from Mercer County, 85 from other counties.

Hedrick Medical Center has tested 1,414 including 835 Livingston County residents, 202 from Grundy County, 42 from Mercer County, and 335 from other counties.

Combined the number of tests is 2006. Results of the tests are not provided by the hospitals, but rather by the local county health departments.

