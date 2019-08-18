Two Chillicothe teens injured in Saturday crash, driver accused of DWI

Two Chillicothe residents were hurt early on Saturday in Carroll County when the car they were in went off a county road and hit a tree.

Rosalynn Pittman-Maupin and Marcella Epperson, both 15, were taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton with minor injuries. Both were passengers in a car driven by 22-year old Andrew Campbell of Chillicothe who was not reported hurt.

The crash happened east of Carrollton on County Road 285 just south of County Road 280 when the southbound car went off the left side of the road and hit a tree demolishing the vehicle.

The patrol reports Campbell was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated. And none of the three occupants were wearing seat belts.