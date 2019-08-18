Two injured in crash near Grant City, driver accused of DWI

Two people were hurt late Friday night when a compact sports utility vehicle went off a country road and hit a tree southeast of Grant City.

Twenty-nine-year old passenger, McKenzie Denson of Grant City, was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany with moderate injuries. Another passenger, 38-year old Ericka Coslow of Ravenwood, was taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany with minor injuries. The driver, 35-year old Lana Robinson of Grant City, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened one mile southeast of Grant City on 170th Road when the eastbound SUV went off the right side of the road at a curve and hit a tree. The patrol accused of Robinson of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a motor vehicle crash, and not wearing a seat belt. Robinson was held being held by the Worth County Sheriff’s Department.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as moderate and none of the occupants in the SUV were wearing seat belts.