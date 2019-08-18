Big rig crashes on I-35 south of Pattonsburg

Two Michigan residents were hurt Friday morning when a Freightliner left Interstate 35 five miles south of Pattonsburg.

The driver, 42-year old Ahmed Alsuraimi, and a passenger, 29-year old Abdulla Alsuraimi, both of Dearborn, Michigan, were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The northbound truck went off the left side of the road and hit an emergency cross-over and a traffic sign before coming to rest on its wheels in the median.

The truck was extensively damaged and the patrol reports the driver was wearing a safety device, but the passenger was not.