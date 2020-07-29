Two charged with felony tampering with a motor vehicle

Two individuals have been charged with felony tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree after they were allegedly found sleeping in a pickup truck reported as stolen in Cameron Tuesday, July 28th.

Online court information shows 29 year old Corey Thomas Dwyer of Claycomo and 31 year old Nicole Renee Graenser of Belton are scheduled for a confined docket hearing in the Associate Division of DeKalb County Circuit Court August 7th. Dwyer’s bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and Graenser’s bond is $5,000 cash only.

Probable cause statements from Sergeant Shane Stevenson with the Cameron Police Department says an officer found the two in a pickup that displayed a Minnesota license plate. However, it was found to be owned by Macy Staponski and reported as stolen out of Grandview Monday, July 27th. Stevenson noted the owner told him the ignition was not damaged when she had the truck, but it was Tuesday, July 28th and did not require a key to start.

Dwyer allegedly told a detective he was in possession of the truck from Monday where he bought it from a male.

The probable cause statement notes Graenser had three active arrest warrants but only one was in extradition limits. She was on probation for domestic assault—second degree. Dwyer had two active arrest warrants with one being in extradition limits.

