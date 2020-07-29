Kirksville man sentenced to life in prison on murder charge

A Kirksville man has been sentenced to life in the Department of Corrections on felony murder—second degree.

Danny Welte was also sentenced in Adair County Tuesday, July 28th to 10 years in the Department of Corrections on felony armed criminal action. A jury found him guilty this February in the November 2016 death of his wife, Echo Welte.

Media outlets previously reported Echo Welte was shot in the back of the head in the Kirksville Days Inn parking lot after the funeral of the couple’s son and an argument with her husband. She died at the scene.

