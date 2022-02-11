Trucker’s trailer strikes street sign and utility box on 17th Street in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

No injuries were reported when a Freightliner truck’s towed unit struck a street sign and an AT&T phone utility box on Tuesday afternoon, February 8th.

Officer Jeff Spencer reports 37-year-old Jimmy Rios Barela Junior of Garden Grove, California drove the truck on 17th Street before attempting to turn north onto Chestnut Street. That is when the towed unit hit the sign and utility box. The driver stated he was following his GPS, which had him turn onto the wrong street.

No damage was reported to the truck or towed unit; however, minor damage was reported to the utility box.

No citations were issued.

