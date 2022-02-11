Man from Polo injured in crash on Highway 13

Local News February 11, 2022 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
The Highway Patrol reports a Polo man sustained moderate injuries when the car he drove hit a pickup truck in Ray County on Friday morning, February 11th.

An ambulance took 44-year-old Matthew Fleener to the Ray County Memorial Hospital. No injuries were reported for the pickup driver, 28-year-old Whitney Marrant of Richmond.

The car traveled south on Highway 13 before crossing the center of the road south of Route D and striking the rear of the northbound truck.

The car was totaled, and the pickup received minor damage. Fleener did not wear a seat belt, but Marrant did.

