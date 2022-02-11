North Central Missouri College Director of Marketing and Admissions give presentation at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Director of Marketing and Admissions Megan Pester spoke at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on February 10.

Pester has worked at NCMC since 2008 and has served in multiple roles. She has served in her present position for two years. She oversees marketing, admissions, and the extended campus in Andrew County. She has a marketing degree from Northwest Missouri State University.

Pester discussed how marketing has evolved and can be attributed to advancements in technology. She said digital marketing took off in the mid-2000s and is now the focus of most businesses when it comes to marketing products.

She noted that the current generation uses Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. The generation also likes texting, which Pester believes allows messages to be more personal.

NCMC focuses most of its marketing on digital technology due to its primary audience, which includes students 18 to 25 years old. Traditional marketing is also used, such as print and radio.

During the business meeting, Mark Hackathorn was presented with Paul Harris recognition. The Trenton Rotary Club continues to be a 100% Paul Harris Club.

Information on the upcoming Shoes for Orphan Souls project was discussed. Club members agreed to continue donating a pair of shoes locally for each pair donated to the Souls project. Diane Lowrey is the project chairperson and will have more information later.

Related