A representative from the North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative in Milan reports electricity was out in Milan on Friday morning, February 11 when the top of a power pole caught fire.

The pole was located at Infirmary Road and Highway 5 near the Milan Christian Church. Electricity went out at approximately 7 am, and the service was restored approximately 45 minutes later. As of 9 a.m., crews were still replacing the pole.

(Photo courtesy Shelly Swank)

