The Highway Patrol announces two operations in Harrison and Gentry counties.

Troopers will focus on seat belt and child restraint violations during a Click It or Ticket operation on June 4.

A hazardous moving operation will be on June 6. Troopers will focus on violations that contribute to traffic crashes, such as speed, lane violations, following too close, distracted driving, and driving while intoxicated.

