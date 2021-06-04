Teenager from Honduras charged with rape of girlfriend’s daughter

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Milan resident has been charged after he allegedly sexually molested or raped his girlfriend’s daughter in December.

Nineteen-year-old Elias Amaya-Flores faces felony first-degree statutory rape or attempted rape with a person less than 14 years of age. Bond was set at $75,000 cash only.

A probable cause statement says Amaya-Flores claimed the 12-year-old girl seduced him, and he knew having sex with her was wrong.

It was noted Amaya-Flores was born in Honduras, and someone translated for him during an interrogation, since Spanish was his primary language.

The investigating agency in the case was the Milan Police Department

Related