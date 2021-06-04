Teenager from Honduras charged with rape of girlfriend’s daughter

A Milan resident has been charged after he allegedly sexually molested or raped his girlfriend’s daughter in December.
Nineteen-year-old Elias Amaya-Flores faces felony first-degree statutory rape or attempted rape with a person less than 14 years of age. Bond was set at $75,000 cash only.
A probable cause statement says Amaya-Flores claimed the 12-year-old girl seduced him, and he knew having sex with her was wrong.
It was noted Amaya-Flores was born in Honduras, and someone translated for him during an interrogation, since Spanish was his primary language.
The investigating agency in the case was the Milan Police Department